Pixelworks (PXLW) Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $334,300; Skytop Capital Management Has Increased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $1.01 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 169,169 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 14/03/2018 Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study ldentifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $101.8. About 122,099 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 40,050 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 150,897 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Meeder Asset has 0.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 8,843 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 0.44% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 12,347 shares. 1,384 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 138,871 shares. 83,588 were accumulated by Invesco. Davenport & Com Lc stated it has 45,320 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 5,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,857 are owned by Prelude Capital Management Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 14,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 12Th Street Asset Comm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 14,846 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 96,662 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,468 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $29,665 was made by DEBONIS TODD on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

