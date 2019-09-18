Pixelworks (PXLW) Holder S Squared Technology Has Lowered Its Position by $727,418; Raging Capital Management Increased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $4.39 Million

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 363,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The hedge fund held 166,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 529,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 297,392 shares traded or 29.81% up from the average. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 23/05/2018 – AirTV Incorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 104,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 408,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.19 million, up from 303,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 330,805 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 122,762 shares to 674,426 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 473,746 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. Weiss Multi reported 200,000 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schneider Capital Mgmt accumulated 4.57% or 457,343 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 174,742 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.02% or 10.10 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 38,090 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 87,925 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 17,435 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 2,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Llc accumulated 7,768 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp owns 11,766 shares. Greenleaf has 15,820 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 5,989 shares.

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold PXLW shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 15.88% less from 11.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 15,200 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 48,566 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.68 million shares. Moreover, Ent Financial Ser has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 6,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 20 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 59,507 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 120,674 shares. Bank Of America De has 2,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 116,200 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 59,700 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 114,874 shares to 240,772 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,468 activity. The insider MOORE STEVEN L bought $7,803.