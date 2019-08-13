Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks Inc. 4 1.78 N/A -0.11 0.00 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 12 0.94 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pixelworks Inc. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.2% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

Pixelworks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Optoelectronics Inc. are 3.1 and 1.8 respectively. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pixelworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pixelworks Inc. and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 23.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.3% of Pixelworks Inc. shares and 65.1% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares. 5.8% are Pixelworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has 7.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pixelworks Inc. 2% 1.66% -34.33% -7.27% -3.77% 5.52% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 5.37% -1.67% -18.42% -42.21% -73.6% -35.13%

For the past year Pixelworks Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Optoelectronics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pixelworks Inc.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics (integrated circuits), such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution. As of December 31, 2016, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 148 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The companyÂ’s products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.