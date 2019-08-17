Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Pixelworks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Pixelworks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pixelworks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks Inc. 0.00% -9.10% -6.20% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Pixelworks Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Pixelworks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.13 3.58 2.78

As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 34.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pixelworks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pixelworks Inc. 2% 1.66% -34.33% -7.27% -3.77% 5.52% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Pixelworks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pixelworks Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Pixelworks Inc.’s competitors have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pixelworks Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pixelworks Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Pixelworks Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pixelworks Inc.’s competitors are 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Pixelworks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pixelworks Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Pixelworks Inc.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics (integrated circuits), such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution. As of December 31, 2016, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 148 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The companyÂ’s products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.