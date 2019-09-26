Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) and inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Contrasting side by side

Both Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) and inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks Inc. 3 1.81 N/A -0.11 0.00 inTEST Corporation 5 0.73 N/A 0.41 11.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pixelworks Inc. and inTEST Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.2% inTEST Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.96 beta means Pixelworks Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, inTEST Corporation has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pixelworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, inTEST Corporation which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. inTEST Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pixelworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.3% of Pixelworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.3% of inTEST Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Pixelworks Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of inTEST Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pixelworks Inc. 2% 1.66% -34.33% -7.27% -3.77% 5.52% inTEST Corporation -0.88% -3.21% -33.09% -37.86% -37.95% -26.1%

For the past year Pixelworks Inc. has 5.52% stronger performance while inTEST Corporation has -26.1% weaker performance.

Summary

inTEST Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pixelworks Inc.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics (integrated circuits), such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution. As of December 31, 2016, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 148 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The companyÂ’s products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturersÂ’ representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products. Its products are used to test semiconductor wafers and ICs, electronic components and assemblies, mechanical assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies. The inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products segment provides in2 and Cobal Series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products that protect the interface contacts and ensure repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in the testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs by semiconductor manufacturers, and in the front-end and back-end testing of ICs. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through ATE manufacturers, independent sales representatives, and distributors to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly houses, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.