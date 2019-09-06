Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup; The Target Price per Share is Set to $15.0000; American Century Companies Increased Its Nike (NKE) Holding

Citigroup have a $15.0000 price target on the stock. The price target gives a potential upside of 0.81% from Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)‘s last price. This rating was revealed to clients and investors in a research note on Friday morning.

American Century Companies Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 19.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 1.25M shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 7.60 million shares with $640.22M value, up from 6.36M last quarter. Nike Inc now has $133.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 766,554 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63’s average target is 4.17% above currents $88.92 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8700 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.11% or 13,257 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.24% or 851,605 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3,918 shares. Bancshares Of The West has 17,072 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 0.25% or 34,171 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd reported 16,710 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Communications Inc has invested 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Plancorp Limited Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lynch Associates In invested in 0.09% or 3,163 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers Tru Com accumulated 19,196 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited has 93,331 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 409,188 shares. Fil holds 512,379 shares.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Evo Pmts Inc stake by 12,586 shares to 120,174 valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 757,941 shares and now owns 2.43M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 1.45 million shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.80’s average target is 39.78% above currents $14.88 stock price. Pivotal Software had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, August 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 18.