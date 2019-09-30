Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 14 3.76 81.82M -0.54 0.00 Telaria Inc. 9 -2.82 29.76M -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pivotal Software Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 579,051,663.13% -11.2% -7.9% Telaria Inc. 339,338,654.50% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

Pivotal Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Telaria Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Pivotal Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pivotal Software Inc. and Telaria Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15.33 is Pivotal Software Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.75%. On the other hand, Telaria Inc.’s potential upside is 30.25% and its average target price is $9. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Telaria Inc. is looking more favorable than Pivotal Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Software Inc. and Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.8% and 94.4% respectively. About 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Telaria Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. had bearish trend while Telaria Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Pivotal Software Inc. beats Telaria Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.