Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 15 3.76 81.82M -0.54 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 33 15.97 120.19M 0.63 55.75

Table 1 highlights Pivotal Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 556,220,258.33% -11.2% -7.9% StoneCo Ltd. 364,654,126.21% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Pivotal Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, StoneCo Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Pivotal Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pivotal Software Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60

Pivotal Software Inc.’s upside potential is 2.96% at a $15.33 consensus target price. StoneCo Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 consensus target price and a -5.05% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Pivotal Software Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Pivotal Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. had bearish trend while StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.