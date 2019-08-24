Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Both Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 17 5.89 N/A -0.54 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.22 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pivotal Software Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

Pivotal Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Pivotal Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pivotal Software Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pivotal Software Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.88% and an $22.6 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares and 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rimini Street Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. was more bearish than Rimini Street Inc.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.