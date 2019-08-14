Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

As Application Software companies, Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 17 3.35 N/A -0.54 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.35 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pivotal Software Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pivotal Software Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

Pivotal Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Pivotal Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pivotal Software Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pivotal Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.6, while its potential upside is 167.14%. Competitively Nuance Communications Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 31.19%. The data provided earlier shows that Pivotal Software Inc. appears more favorable than Nuance Communications Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pivotal Software Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.8% and 92.1%. 3.1% are Pivotal Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. has -42.02% weaker performance while Nuance Communications Inc. has 25.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Pivotal Software Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.