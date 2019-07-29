Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Touches $9.56 Low on Jul, 29; Last Week Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Analysts

The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) reached all time low today, Jul, 29 and still has $9.18 target or 4.00% below today’s $9.56 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.60 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $103.96 million less. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 1.09M shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has risen 7.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, June 24. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of CNCE in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CNCE in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. See Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiate

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 30.0000

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Janney Capital

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19 New Target: $13 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $18 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $23 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Analysts await Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Pivotal Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $243.56 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 30,743 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 15,868 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 56,590 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 149,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 148,495 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 826,868 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bvf Il invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 401,529 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 43,070 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity. 386,289 shares valued at $4.13M were sold by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL on Monday, June 10.