Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Reaches $9.05 1 Year Low; Shorts at Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Raised By 6.89%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) had an increase of 6.89% in short interest. FLXN’s SI was 7.92 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.89% from 7.41 million shares previously. With 618,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s short sellers to cover FLXN’s short positions. The SI to Flexion Therapeutics Inc’s float is 25.16%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 265,999 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer

The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.42 target or 7.00% below today’s $9.05 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.46 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $8.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $172.27 million less. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 920,942 shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. The company has market cap of $343.83 million. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. It currently has negative earnings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $178,756 activity. MERRIFIELD C ANN also bought $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. 4,046 shares were bought by Clayman Michael D., worth $50,009 on Tuesday, March 12. The insider Arkowitz David bought 2,500 shares worth $27,627.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 56,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 10,158 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 124,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Tpg Group (Sbs) Incorporated stated it has 936,507 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 27,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Advisors Ltd owns 2.87% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 401,648 shares. Marathon Capital Management holds 11,750 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability accumulated 84,284 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 280 shares. American Century Inc accumulated 0% or 168,828 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com holds 0.01% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 700 shares.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

Analysts await Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Pivotal Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of PVTL in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.