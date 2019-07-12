Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Reaches $10.68 After 9.00% Down Move; Last Week Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Coverage

The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 708,804 shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has risen 7.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.90B company. It was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $9.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PVTL worth $260.91M less.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of WCN in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22. See Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) latest ratings:

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.37 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 46.31 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 155,678 shares or 101.55% more from 77,239 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 231 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,820 shares. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.1% or 62,788 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.23. About 185,596 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 24.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Rev $1.14B; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS, FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS EXEC TRANSITION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES WORTHING JACKMAN AS PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Waste Connections; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 06/03/2018 FTC: 20180809: Waste Connections, Inc.; Waste Technologies LLC; 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Worthing Jackman Pres; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. Wedbush maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) rating on Friday, March 15. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $26 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $26 target.

Analysts await Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Pivotal Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.