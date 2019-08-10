Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (DSNY) Shorts Down By 78.26%

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DSNY) had a decrease of 78.26% in short interest. DSNY’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 78.26% from 2,300 shares previously. The stock increased 4.85% or $0.0097 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2099. About 1,000 shares traded. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivotal Software, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 1.62 million shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.60’s average target is 170.66% above currents $8.35 stock price. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

