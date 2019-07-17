Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 18 3.99 N/A -0.73 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.37 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pivotal Software Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pivotal Software Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -8.3% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pivotal Software Inc. Its rival Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Pivotal Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pivotal Software Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pivotal Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.6, and a 123.98% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Software Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 12.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 9.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.38% 3.79% 5.46% 14.19% 7.36% 24.04% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. had bullish trend while Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.