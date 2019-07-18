Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Comparison side by side

Both Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 18 4.06 N/A -0.73 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.98 N/A 0.69 10.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pivotal Software Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pivotal Software Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -8.3% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pivotal Software Inc. Its rival NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pivotal Software Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 120.27% for Pivotal Software Inc. with consensus target price of $22.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pivotal Software Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 30.5%. About 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.38% 3.79% 5.46% 14.19% 7.36% 24.04% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Pivotal Software Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.