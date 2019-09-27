Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Comparison side by side

Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 14 3.76 81.81M -0.54 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 16 0.00 341.02M 3.43 6.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pivotal Software Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 601,102,130.79% -11.2% -7.9% Micro Focus International plc 2,085,749,235.47% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pivotal Software Inc. and Micro Focus International plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

Pivotal Software Inc.’s upside potential is 2.96% at a $15.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, Micro Focus International plc’s potential upside is 51.62% and its consensus target price is $21. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Micro Focus International plc seems more appealing than Pivotal Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares and 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares. Insiders held 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. has -42.02% weaker performance while Micro Focus International plc has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats Pivotal Software Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.