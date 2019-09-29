Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pivotal Software Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 579,051,663.13% -11.20% -7.90% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pivotal Software Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 81.82M 14 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pivotal Software Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

Pivotal Software Inc. currently has an average target price of $12, suggesting a potential downside of -19.41%. The peers have a potential upside of 72.43%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Pivotal Software Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pivotal Software Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. had bearish trend while Pivotal Software Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Pivotal Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Pivotal Software Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Pivotal Software Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pivotal Software Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Pivotal Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.