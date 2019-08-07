Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) Had 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivotal Software, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 1.52 million shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, March 6. Canaccord Genuity maintained Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $25 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. See Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 4.14% more from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 54,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 64,469 are held by Old West Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Swiss National Bank holds 49,800 shares. The Maryland-based Roumell Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 8.57% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) or 149,192 shares. Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). C Worldwide Group A S stated it has 470,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 66,979 shares. Water Island Cap Llc reported 366,648 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,139 shares. Arbiter Prns Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 1.2% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 9,436 shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. The company has market cap of $134.53 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections , community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP.

The stock increased 34.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 2.29M shares traded or 645.56% up from the average. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals On Track to File Marketing Authorization Applications in the European Union in the 2H; 18/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS-INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES, TO FUND ONGOING AND FUTURE CLINICAL STUDIES OF OMADACYCLINE; 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy of Omadacycline in Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia by Measu; 28/03/2018 – Paratek at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE IN OCTOBER 2018; 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy Of Omadacycline In Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia By Measures Of Disease Severity; 04/04/2018 – Paratek’s New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK SAYS OMADACYCLINE `EFFECTIVE’ IN OASIS-2 PHASE 3 STUDY; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Associated With Skin Infections; 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, PRICES $140M OF CONV SR SUB NOTES DUE

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. Wedbush maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) rating on Friday, March 15. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $26 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.