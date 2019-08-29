Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (ARLUF) SI Decreased By 41.33%

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) had a decrease of 41.33% in short interest. ARLUF’s SI was 13,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 41.33% from 22,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 44 days are for ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)’s short sellers to cover ARLUF’s short positions. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivotal Software, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. It closed at $14.9 lastly. It is down 58.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and service of gaming machines and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.69 billion. It offers a range of services and products, including electronic gaming machines, and social gaming and casino management systems. It has a 31.39 P/E ratio. The firm also offers cabinets and gaming products.

Among 5 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 43.15% above currents $14.9 stock price. Pivotal Software had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PVTL in report on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 26. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 6.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).