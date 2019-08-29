Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 3,750 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.