Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|3,750
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
