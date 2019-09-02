Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|3,401
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
