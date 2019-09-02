Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 3,401 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.