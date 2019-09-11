Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

This is a contrast between Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|2,545
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.