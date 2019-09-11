Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

This is a contrast between Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 2,545 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.