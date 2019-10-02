Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 1.18M 0.00 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 18.80M 0.30 33.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 11,602,753.20% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 188,376,753.51% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.