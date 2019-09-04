Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|3,298
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
