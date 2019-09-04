Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 3,298 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.