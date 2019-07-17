Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|7,318
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
The potential upside of the rivals is -45.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.