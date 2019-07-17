Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. N/A 7,318 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the rivals is -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp.