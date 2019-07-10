Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $579,670 as Market Valuation Declined; Washington Trust Bank Decreased Its Stake in Hcp (HCP) by $461,373 as Market Valuation Rose

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 16,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 546,443 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 25,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 538,446 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,706 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RAYTHEON COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Raytheon Company – RTN – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Raytheon Company Acquisition – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mega-Merger: Creating A World-Class Defense Company – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.81M for 16.76 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The North Carolina-based Novare Limited Liability Company has invested 1.34% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Whittier Tru invested in 29,814 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Decatur Management Inc holds 43,053 shares. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability invested in 368 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Maple holds 0.07% or 1,569 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth has invested 1.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Grimes & reported 57,627 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.18% or 35,769 shares. Skba Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dorsey Whitney Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). North Mngmt holds 2,931 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 114,822 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 34,225 shares.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HCP Prices $650 Million of 3.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 and $650 Million of 3.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HCP to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HCP Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCP prices senior unsecured notes due 2026 and due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is CareTrust REIT a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Morgan Stanley reported 1.73 million shares stake. Clean Yield Gp holds 87,740 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. 93,280 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc. 16,065 are owned by Mufg Americas Corporation. 282 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Apg Asset Management Us owns 5.41 million shares. American Century Inc owns 2.45 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.02% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny, New York-based fund reported 14,018 shares. 3,798 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Com. Cornerstone has invested 3.53% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 7,701 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,796 shares to 35,361 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).