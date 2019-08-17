Pittenger & Anderson Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake By $3.38 Million; Voya Investment Management Lowered Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake By $305,400

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 134.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 20,377 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 35,542 shares with $5.92M value, up from 15,165 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $524.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in recent scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor Robert McNamee; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: REACT 360 REPLACING REACT VR; 26/03/2018 – In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data leak, the Federal Trade commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices; 22/03/2018 – EU Tech Tax Faces Tricky Path as Leaders Warn Facebook on Data; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 2.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 4,072 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 167,745 shares with $12.73M value, down from 171,817 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 730,859 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 13.55% above currents $183.7 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder holds 0.06% or 7,911 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ally Financial has 2.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). L And S Advisors Inc reported 55,097 shares. 72,211 are held by Veritable L P. Haverford Trust reported 8,318 shares. Amp Investors Limited accumulated 1.20M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Com owns 208,786 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westfield Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chemical National Bank & Trust reported 2,551 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 181,443 shares. 602,597 are owned by British Columbia. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Rampart Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 2,564 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 25,569 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 48,188 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 85,434 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 7,477 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0% or 3,589 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 415,660 shares. Pdts Partners Lc owns 120,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 621,250 shares. 6.09 million were reported by Fiduciary Mgmt Wi. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation invested in 0.06% or 227,934 shares. Atria Investments owns 10,677 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Company has 211,200 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International has $78 highest and $59 lowest target. $69.83’s average target is -2.24% below currents $71.43 stock price. Expeditors International had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EXPD in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.