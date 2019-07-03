Pittenger & Anderson Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Decreased by $2.29 Million; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (Call) (VIPS) Share Value Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Trimmed Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 48,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (VIPS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 3.52M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 135,548 shares to 205,348 shares, valued at $365.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 232,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $79.50 million for 18.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru owns 13,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.04% or 8,850 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company stated it has 125,581 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 7,925 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 39,598 were reported by Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Com. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,581 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 28,985 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Trust Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Harvey Inv Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation reported 47,442 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.1% or 7,845 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Pa holds 221,953 shares. Country Club Company Na has 5,137 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ipswich Inv accumulated 7,677 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 11,120 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.25% or 2.56M shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..