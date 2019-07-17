Pittenger & Anderson Increased Its Unilever N V (UN) Stake; Twenty-first Century Fox (NWS) Has 0.09 Sentiment

Twenty-first Century Fox Inc (NWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 40 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 462 sold and trimmed stakes in Twenty-first Century Fox Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 53.25 million shares, down from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Twenty-first Century Fox Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 44 to 1 for a decrease of 43. Sold All: 338 Reduced: 124 Increased: 23 New Position: 17.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Unilever N V (UN) stake by 22.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 6,800 shares as Unilever N V (UN)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 36,850 shares with $2.15 million value, up from 30,050 last quarter. Unilever N V now has $159.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 336,860 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 7,390 shares to 16,254 valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 259 shares and now owns 380 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 24.65% of its portfolio in News Corporation for 5.74 million shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 59,200 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 756,525 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 783,840 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.56 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 191,447 shares traded. News Corporation (NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.