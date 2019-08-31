Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $2.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $435,575 as Market Valuation Rose

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.78 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,188 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 10,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 715,554 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,640 shares to 25,890 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (NYSE:TSM) by 11,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,535 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39B for 19.28 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

