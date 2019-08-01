Pittenger & Anderson Cut Cerner (CERN) Holding by $1.38 Million; Stock Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Declined While Qvt Financial LP Decreased Its Position

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 23,507 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 176,914 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 18.63 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66M shares to 25.90M shares, valued at $42.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 90,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions Fin invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Act Ii Management Limited Partnership reported 117,246 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 8 shares. C M Bidwell Associates invested in 0.07% or 680 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 83,060 shares. 2,826 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Management Company. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.74% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 98,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 229,629 shares stake. 15,969 were reported by United Automobile Association.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.42M for 29.18 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,121 shares to 137,109 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

