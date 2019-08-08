Pittenger & Anderson Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.93 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cortland Associates Lifted Facebook A (FB) Stake by $11.97 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 10,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 28,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 18,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $209.54. About 461,868 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $186.51. About 3.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plainti; 20/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg: Facebook auditing `tens of thousands’ of apps after scandal; 20/03/2018 – NY, MASS. AGS SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK TODAY; 23/03/2018 – The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 16/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The Facebook spying myth that won’t go away; 29/03/2018 – Cramer: Tim Cook’s comments show that the ‘long knives’ are out for Facebook after data leak

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,883 shares to 11,061 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,272 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Hires Vineâ€™s Former Leader to Counter TikTok’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 146,890 shares. Harris Associates Lp has 2.89M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & holds 0.29% or 22,611 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs & Power owns 1,300 shares. Hendershot stated it has 19,084 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division owns 0.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 183,600 shares. Dragoneer Investment Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Steadfast Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 611,002 shares. 41,594 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Limited Co. Covey Capital, Georgia-based fund reported 13,552 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 12,605 shares. Papp L Roy owns 3,001 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As owns 134,992 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests reported 63,327 shares. Moreover, Nadler Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 214,789 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,556 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Kansas-based Kwmg Lc has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meyer Handelman has 1.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Peoples Corporation has 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,344 shares. Smith Moore has 9,325 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Llc has 6,638 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt reported 43,686 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Group Llc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 0.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 469,511 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).