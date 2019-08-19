Pittenger & Anderson Has Increased Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $759,180; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $346,300; Market Value Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 54,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 41,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 455,262 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 7,649 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 466,482 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 36,774 shares to 203,046 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 40,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

