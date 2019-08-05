Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed By $457,541 Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position; Scharf Investments Upped Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding

Scharf Investments Llc increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc acquired 25,468 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 1.14 million shares with $132.04 million value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $11.61B valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 1.04M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc analyzed 2,807 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)'s stock declined 0.17%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 11,138 shares with $1.82 million value, down from 13,945 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $98.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.28. About 477,393 shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of KSU in report on Monday, July 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 22. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4.

