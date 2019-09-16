Pittenger & Anderson Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Private Asset Management Holds Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $376.48. About 919,915 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 11,712 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 8,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.33. About 3.70M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,496 shares to 33,960 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fed Updates, Manufacturing Worries, Target Shines & Buy Alibaba Stock – Free Lunch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 3,877 shares. First Utd Fincl Bank Trust stated it has 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandhill Capital Ltd owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,666 shares. Community And Investment accumulated 2.15% or 47,899 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,598 shares. Intl Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Advsr Limited has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 235,419 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Research & Management has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Invest Research has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 803,292 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Edgestream L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,393 shares. Gm Advisory Gp has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Dallas holds 17,465 shares.