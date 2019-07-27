Pittenger & Anderson Has Boosted Mastercard (MA) Stake By $566,585; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 62.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 657,870 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 1.81%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 397,618 shares with $8.40M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $9.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 1.27M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 2,411 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 50,015 shares with $11.78 million value, up from 47,604 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $288.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 15,180 shares to 52,600 valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 8,955 shares and now owns 1,188 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity. Shares for $6.62M were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $261 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Susquehanna.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santander Consumer Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Santander Consumer amends pact with FCA US – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.