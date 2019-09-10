Pittenger & Anderson Has Lifted Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $1.65 Million as Market Value Rose; Origin Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 14,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 9,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $352.01. About 457,937 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 94,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 325,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73 million, up from 230,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 965,669 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 73,665 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.32% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 22.15 million shares. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 4,034 are held by Stevens Capital Mngmt L P. Thornburg Investment Management owns 491,437 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). M Hldg Securities invested in 5,790 shares. Rmb Cap invested in 508,249 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited reported 124,902 shares. Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 50,985 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group owns 2,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Impact Advsrs Ltd accumulated 56,718 shares or 1.13% of the stock.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 39,100 shares to 90,600 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 95,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,100 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, a New York-based fund reported 298 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,202 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charter accumulated 910 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 6,057 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 20,349 shares. Bessemer accumulated 192,914 shares. Natixis has 0.21% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 96,508 shares. Alps Incorporated reported 7,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. At Financial Bank stated it has 3,961 shares. 72,315 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 121 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 0.01% or 113 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Massachusetts Service Comm Ma reported 1.86 million shares stake.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,254 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).