Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake; Movado Group (MOV) Sentiment Is 0.92

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 96.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,500 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 300 shares with $23,000 value, down from 8,800 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 394,490 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Movado Group Inc (MOV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 68 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 74 cut down and sold their holdings in Movado Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 15.68 million shares, down from 15.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Movado Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 50 Increased: 48 New Position: 20.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. for 489,672 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 24,110 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.39% invested in the company for 125,350 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 520,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 49,492 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) has declined 45.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.25; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 27/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: North American #polypropylene sellers could see 2-cent margin expansions: source #AFPMFull story:… htt; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV); 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $547.85 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.18 per share. MOV’s profit will be $23.69 million for 5.78 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.09 million for 14.11 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 6,368 shares to 137,287 valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,158 shares and now owns 7,437 shares. Atlassian Corp Plc was raised too.

