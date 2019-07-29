Pittenger & Anderson Has Cut Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $457,541 as Shares Rose; Mitchell Group Lifted Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake by $2.44 Million; Shares Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 402,245 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.09M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp Cl A by 57,380 shares to 152,110 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (NYSE:KMI) by 78,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,310 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II also bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares.