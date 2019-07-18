Pittenger & Anderson Has Upped Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $623,200; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Trimmed Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, down from 211,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,395 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 28,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $226.43. About 844,817 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 380 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,774 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

