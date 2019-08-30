Pittenger & Anderson Has Upped Cintas (CTAS) Holding By $536,108; Last Week Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Analysts

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 2,654 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 27,525 shares with $5.56M value, up from 24,871 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $27.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $264.6. About 320,843 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS)

Among 4 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alexandria Equities has $16200 highest and $132 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -3.43% below currents $149.38 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. See Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $130 New Target: $136 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $132 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,805 are held by Boston Advisors Ltd Llc. Westfield Management L P has invested 0.52% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pggm Invs holds 2.73 million shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 6,378 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 9,671 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,738 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Arrow Corporation owns 1,700 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Communications has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 23,020 were reported by Phocas Fincl. 10,966 are owned by Mackenzie Finance Corp. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

The stock increased 1.34% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.38. About 433,111 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $16.72 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 42.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid Stinky Stalls When Nature Calls with Cintas’ Restroom Finder App – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru Com accumulated 1,585 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 7 shares. Fruth Inv Management reported 7,451 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 176 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,517 shares. 1St Source Bankshares owns 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,076 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.13% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 102,045 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lionstone Mngmt Lc invested in 82,670 shares or 7.64% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs accumulated 14,495 shares. Cortland Associate Mo holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.06% or 56,071 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.23M shares. Boston Mngmt owns 5,530 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 46,685 shares to 1,825 valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 8,837 shares and now owns 144,172 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -14.68% below currents $264.6 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.