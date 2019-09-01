Pittenger & Anderson Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Korea Investment Has Upped By $1.56 Million Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding

Korea Investment Corp increased Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) stake by 34.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 14,600 shares as Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 57,400 shares with $6.15 million value, up from 42,800 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group now has $3.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 377,886 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 5,167 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 88,273 shares with $9.80M value, up from 83,106 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Korea Investment Corp decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 4,087 shares to 118,882 valued at $35.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 24,096 shares and now owns 710,190 shares. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is Said to Consider Selling Majority Stake in BlueMountain Capital – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 10,929 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 50,456 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Arbiter Partners Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Guinness Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.04% or 2,397 shares. Sei Invests Communication reported 0.05% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Synovus Corporation reported 221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 98,903 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,873 are owned by Axa. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Intll Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 20,513 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 211,947 shares. Schroder Management Grp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Amica Mutual Ins Com accumulated 9,403 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.92% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 53,608 shares. Centurylink Invest Management invested in 5,451 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.56% or 961,532 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc holds 10,267 shares. Markel holds 1.81 million shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Finemark National Bank invested in 32,397 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management invested in 1.37% or 146,781 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.68% or 24,590 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 3,923 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.68% or 105,994 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants owns 64,685 shares. 1,967 are owned by Security Natl Bank Of So Dak. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Company has 1,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,226 were reported by Keating Invest Counselors. Lee Danner And Bass owns 158,492 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 259 shares to 380 valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 1,500 shares and now owns 7,400 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.