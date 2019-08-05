Pittenger & Anderson Increased 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Kenetech (VOXX) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Kenetech Corp (VOXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 22 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 17 sold and reduced holdings in Kenetech Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 12.42 million shares, up from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kenetech Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 16 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 19.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 3,825 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 23,090 shares with $4.80 million value, up from 19,265 last quarter. 3M Co now has $94.75B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 2.81M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was sold by Vale Michael G.. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc has 4,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Capital Ltd owns 1,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argyle Cap Management holds 20,003 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 10.50 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability holds 4,730 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Com holds 61,876 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 5,732 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma owns 31,563 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 426,215 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 3.33% or 39,437 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 125,752 shares. Biondo Investment Limited Liability Com owns 1.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,229 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,487 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oarsman invested in 1,936 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 8,955 shares to 1,188 valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 52,309 shares and now owns 44,870 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 12. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a maker and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.98 million. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, makes, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Premium Audio segment designs, makes, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.54% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation for 574,283 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 100,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.44% invested in the company for 271,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 309,851 shares.