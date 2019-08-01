Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Crestwood Advisors Lowered Position by $469,542

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 48,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 5.12 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.68. About 4.51 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 16,483 shares to 239,807 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 13,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was made by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Financial Serv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1St Source Retail Bank reported 5,187 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 9,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 39,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 11,120 shares. 280,954 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability reported 8,644 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,927 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 947,781 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,988 shares stake. 9,722 are owned by Leavell Investment Inc. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 99,136 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 26,375 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 0.34% or 13,146 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 4,716 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $27.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 13,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Limited Liability invested in 1,878 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Money Limited Liability holds 2.45% or 31,574 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Accredited Invsts has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westover Advsrs Lc has 3,981 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caprock Gp has 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,617 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability owns 20,163 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vontobel Asset Incorporated holds 1.51% or 1.31M shares. 6,505 are held by Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Com. Reliance Of Delaware owns 56,487 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd owns 5,499 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp invested in 1.07% or 40,437 shares. Opus Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,661 shares.