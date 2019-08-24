Pittenger & Anderson Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $716,260; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Its Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 11.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 12,140 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 113,370 shares with $6.70M value, up from 101,230 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $231.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) stake by 4.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 41,310 shares as Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)’s stock declined 8.92%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 905,211 shares with $37.85 million value, up from 863,901 last quarter. Rush Enterprises Inc now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 437,358 shares traded or 120.11% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 10.87% above currents $55.92 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,500 shares to 6,800 valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lucas Mngmt accumulated 15,233 shares. 32,146 are held by Ftb Inc. 9,963 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 4,402 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co holds 5.73 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 60 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Pinnacle Advisory Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sanders Limited Liability has 3.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.76 million shares. 137,738 are owned by Moreno Evelyn V. Centre Asset Lc holds 2.34% or 152,020 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.15M shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,128 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

