Pittenger & Anderson Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Boosted by $716,260 as Market Value Rose; Hennessy Advisors Cut Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Stake by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,370 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 101,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 3.83M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 15,685 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 8.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc has 97,000 shares. Cadinha Company Limited Liability Company, Hawaii-based fund reported 139,062 shares. Amer Economic Planning Incorporated Adv stated it has 5,112 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Oak Lc has invested 1.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Canandaigua Bankshares Trust has invested 1.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tudor Inv Et Al has 9,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru owns 70,237 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invests holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 91,881 shares. Fagan Assoc holds 12,973 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 15,708 shares. Moreover, Wespac Ltd Liability Co has 2.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.59% or 46,104 shares. Clark Estates Ny has 574,359 shares. Monroe State Bank Mi holds 0.5% or 26,064 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huawei urging Verizon to license patents – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 4.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.08 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $39.03 million for 11.93 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp holds 59,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 94 were reported by Moody Savings Bank Trust Division. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Bontempo Ohly Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,945 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp invested in 0.04% or 23,125 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,613 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 10,329 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 339,228 shares. Citadel Limited Com reported 18,798 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 27,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch holds 373,793 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Wasatch stated it has 1.77% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7,000 shares to 200,804 shares, valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Retirement of Ron Paul – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.