Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position By $2.29 Million; Geode Capital Management Has Increased Mattel (MAT) Holding By $3.60 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Mattel Inc (MAT) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 299,658 shares as Mattel Inc (MAT)’s stock declined 33.51%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 5.18M shares with $67.23 million value, up from 4.88M last quarter. Mattel Inc now has $4.24B valuation. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 4.13 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis Will Serve in Advisory Role Through May 10 to Ensure a Smooth Transition; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 27/04/2018 – Mattel’s Barbie Brand Carries Quarter, Mutes Toys `R’ Us Effect; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan(R) toy; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 96.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 1,825 shares with $91,000 value, down from 48,510 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 4.29 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $418,800 was made by DOLAN MICHAEL J on Friday, February 22. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000 worth of stock. The insider Lynch Roger bought 8,000 shares worth $107,968. Another trade for 71,425 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Kreiz Ynon on Thursday, February 21. The insider Eilola Michael J. sold 10,904 shares worth $171,356.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn accumulated 35.84 million shares. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 3.99 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 13,247 shares. 14,011 are held by Exane Derivatives. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. 28,795 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Sun Life Inc holds 0% or 588 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8.06 million are held by Fairpointe Capital Lc. Rampart Investment Lc holds 0.02% or 10,330 shares. Monarch stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Parnassus Invests Ca holds 1.07% or 20.93 million shares. Advisory Serv Networks Llc reported 2,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 157,229 shares to 2.09 million valued at $179.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) stake by 27,130 shares and now owns 671,561 shares. Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by DA Davidson.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.03 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inc reported 0.85% stake. The New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Investment Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 19,972 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 18,125 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Agf Invs Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.92 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.01% or 16,395 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 10,950 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 7,128 shares. Country Tru Bank & Trust reported 700 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 4.09 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 128,859 are held by Etrade Management Lc. Canandaigua Savings Bank Com has 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lindsell Train Limited reported 30.74% stake. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,719 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Ssga Active Etf Tr stake by 6,419 shares to 92,545 valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 12,653 shares and now owns 54,150 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mondelez International had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of stock. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..