Pittenger & Anderson Has Increased Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; GENTERA SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXIC (CMPRF) Sellers Decreased By 6.57% Their Shorts

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 48.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 4,849 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 14,799 shares with $5.06 million value, up from 9,950 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $39.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $377.45. About 53,011 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

GENTERA SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXIC (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) had a decrease of 6.57% in short interest. CMPRF’s SI was 1.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.57% from 1.46M shares previously. It closed at $0.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 7,390 shares to 16,254 valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 2,807 shares and now owns 11,138 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Water Widens Its Lead From Drip To Flow – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Helios Technologies Continues Transformation as Global Technology Leader – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $306 target in Monday, February 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $2.66 million was made by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. Shares for $1.54 million were sold by Conley Jason.