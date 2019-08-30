Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Cerner (CERN) Stake; GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS (VEND) Shorts Up By 25.56%

GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:VEND) had an increase of 25.56% in short interest. VEND’s SI was 11,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.56% from 9,000 shares previously. With 73,400 avg volume, 0 days are for GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:VEND)’s short sellers to cover VEND’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.42. About 192,250 shares traded or 232.73% up from the average. Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 26.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 65,679 shares with $3.76 million value, down from 89,857 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $21.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., a franchise development company, operates vending machines and micro markets in North America, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $30.81 million. The firm and its franchisees operate approximately 3,000 vending machines and micro markets that provide natural, organic, and healthy food and beverage products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner Corp has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 10.35% above currents $69 stock price. Cerner Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 21. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40M for 27.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

